Wife of Spanish PM Sanchez has coronavirus: PM's office

The wife of Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his office said

The announcement came late Saturday, just hours after he announced a near total lockdown nationwide

Both Begona Gomez and her husband were well, and were at their official residence following the new measures introduced by the health authorities, said a government statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.