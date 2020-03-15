Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple to close all stores worldwide outside of China till March 27

As the total number of global coronavirus cases surpassed 5,000 on Saturday, US-based multinational software tech giant Apple Co. announced to close down all its stores worldwide except those in China until March 27 in response to the infection outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 12:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 12:46 IST
Apple to close all stores worldwide outside of China till March 27
People wearing protective masks wait for checking their temperature in an Apple Store, in Shanghai. Image Credit: ANI

As the total number of global coronavirus cases surpassed 5,000 on Saturday, US-based multinational software tech giant Apple Co. announced to close down all its stores worldwide except those in China until March 27 in response to the infection outbreak. "Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery," Apple CEO Tim Cook tweeted.

According to a statement issued by Cook's office, the company is moving to flexible work arrangements in all of its offices worldwide except China, adding that its online stores will remain open. "Team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on-site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks." said Tim Cook, adding that "the most effective way to minimize the risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," Xinhua reported.

The Apple CEO further noted that since the infection rates in China have dramatically declined, all Apple stores in China have reopened. "I want to express my deep gratitude to our team in China for their determination and spirit... I also want to thank our operations team and partners for their remarkable efforts to restore our supply chain."

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant also confirmed in the statement that the annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be "in an entirely new online format this year." The company expects this as an opportunity to bring together developers around the world in an innovative way. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Presnel Kimpembe was 'super nervous' before playing first Champions League match

Paris Saint-Germain Presnel Kimpembe revealed that he was super nervous before featuring in his first Champions League match. Of course, for my first game in the Champions League, there was a lot of pressure, especially as I was that person...

Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to brave doctors, medical staff fighting coronavirus

Actress Parineeti Chopra on Sunday paid homage to all the brave doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the COVID-19 patients. In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for the m...

Anti-CAA stir: Protesters blocked from taking out march at AMU against youth's death

Student protesters tried to take out a candlelight march at Aligarh Muslim University here to mourn the death of a youth who had died of gunshot injuries sustained in violent clashes during protests over the amended citizenship act last mon...

High and dry: Flood-hit Zimbabweans look back to stilt homes

Anyone driving through Binga, in western Zimbabwe, is greeted by a vision of the past dotted along the tarred road thatched homes built on stilts, two metres above the ground.The elevated structures - called ngazi - were the traditional hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020