EU-UK trade talks confirmed cancelled this week

  • PTI
  • London
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 03:53 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 01:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The British government confirmed Tuesday it would not resume post-Brexit trade talks with the EU as planned on Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials had been discussing plans for videoconferences after this week's face-to-face talks in London, the second round of formal negotiations was canceled.

"In light of the latest guidance on coronavirus, we will not formally be convening negotiating work strands tomorrow in the way we did in the previous round," a government statement said. "We expect to share a draft-free trade agreement alongside the draft legal texts of a number of the standalone agreements in the near future still, as planned.

"Both sides remain fully committed to the negotiations and we remain in regular contact with the European Commission to consider alternative ways to continue discussions," it added. This includes video conferencing and exploring flexibility in the structure for the coming weeks, the statement said.

Britain left the European Union on January 31 but both sides agreed a standstill transition until the end of 2020 to allow them to agree a new partnership. Brussels has already warned that the timetable is too tight and delays from coronavirus have sparked calls in London for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ask for more time for the talks.

However, the government statement said Tuesday: "The transition period ends on 31 December 2020. This is enshrined in UK law.".

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Coronavirus deaths in Europe now exceed Asia toll: AFP

Coronavirus deaths in Europe have exceeded the toll in Asia for the first time, an AFP tally of official data showed WednesdayBy 1100 GMT, Europe counted at least 3,421 deaths, compared with 3,384 for Asia, where China was the initial epice...

Indian carriers may ground 150 planes; stare at quarterly loss on coronavirus impact: Report

All Indian airlines will report significant losses in the first quarter of this year and may initially ground around 150 planes as the shock from the coronavirus pandemic will be far deeper and much longer, according to a report. Aviation a...

Russia deploying coronavirus disinformation to sow panic in West, EU document says

Russian media have deployed a significant disinformation campaign against the West to worsen the impact of the coronavirus, generate panic and sow distrust, according to a European Union document seen by Reuters. Pushing fake news online in...

Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being protected from coronavirus around the clock, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, saying all Kremlin staff involved in his events schedule were undergoing mandatory testing for the virus. Russia has recor...
