BRIEF-Alberta emergency economic measures may be announced Wednesday -Premier

March 17 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN PROVINCE ALBERTA DECLARES STATE OF PUBLIC EMERGENCY OVER COVID-19; PROHIBITING GATHERINGS OF MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE - PREMIER

* ALBERTA CABINET HAS APPROVED EMERGENCY ECONOMIC MEASURES, MAY BE ANNOUNCED AS EARLY AS WEDNESDAY -PREMIER Further coverage:

