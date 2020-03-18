Avianca suspends all flights from El Salvador due to coronavirus
Colombian-based airline Avianca said on Tuesday that it will temporarily suspend all flights from El Salvador beginning at midnight due to coronavirus containment measures taken by the government.
The suspension will last 15 days, Avianca said in a statement.
