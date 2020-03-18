Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece to restrict migrant camp movements in virus measure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 13:03 IST
Greece to restrict migrant camp movements in virus measure
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greece has said it is placing migrant camps across the country on a two-week shutdown to visitors to ward off the new coronavirus. "Visits (to camps) by individuals and organizations are suspended for at least 14 days," the migration ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Entry will be allowed only to staff and there will be a compulsory temperature check for new arrivals," it said, adding that residents would be encouraged to limit their movements in and out of the camps. Greece has progressively tightened restrictions on trade and public gatherings, and the national death toll from the virus now stands at five with 387 cases.

There are tens of thousands of asylum seekers in camps on the Greek mainland and islands near Turkey, and most of them are badly overcrowded. Hundreds more arrived this month after Turkey announced it would no longer stop people from attempting to reach the EU going against a deal reached with the bloc in 2016 leading to days of chaos at the Greek border.

In a statement to mark four years since the deal, the Greek Council for Refugees and Oxfam said: "suffering has reached unimaginable levels". "Nothing can justify the indiscriminate detention of people seeking asylum, and Greece should not deny them a safe place during the current health crisis, nor send them back to situations where their lives and freedom are at risk," they said in a joint statement.

Oxfam migration expert Raphael Shilhav said: "While the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis is creating many uncertainties about the future, it is crucial that governments continue to protect the most vulnerable and keep to their promise to offer children safe conditions at this time." A number of migrants have told Turkish authorities and rights groups that they were stripped and beaten by armed men on the Greek side of the border. Athens has consistently denied using undue force in guarding its borders.

Human Rights Watch said it had spoken to 21 asylum seekers who told the group: "Greek security forces and unidentified armed men (had) detained, assaulted, sexually assaulted, robbed, and stripped asylum seekers and migrants, then forced them back to Turkey." The group also criticized a decision by Athens to suspend new asylum applications until April and summarily deport those arriving in this month's surge. On Monday, a six-year-old child died in a fire that broke out in a container housing asylum seekers at the migrant camp of Moria on the island of Lesbos.

Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic on Tuesday said the death was "another tragic illustration of the urgent need to improve safety and sanitary conditions on Aegean islands." "Greek authorities must act now to prevent other tragedies and plan swift decongestion of the islands," she said. The Greek migration ministry hastily opened two camps on the mainland for hundreds of new arrivals on the islands.

On Tuesday, the ministry said all schooling and other indoor activities at the camps would be interrupted for the duration of the virus measures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time: Sources.

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time Sources....

Djibouti confirms its first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry

Djibouti confirmed on Wednesday its first case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.The ministry said the case was from a Spanish national who was part of a 32-member Spanish special forces unit that arrived in the East African nation o...

Rio's Christ statue closes and state of emergency decreed

Rio de Janeiros Christ the Redeemer statue, which appears to balance improbably atop Corcovado mountain, has withstood the worst of what the elements could muster for nearly nine decades. Now it, too, is succumbing to the outbreak of the ne...

Centre earmarks Rs 29 cr for training rural youth in skills

Puducherry, Mar 18 PTI The territorial administration is offering training through seven Project Implementation Agencies PIAs in Puducherry and Karaikal to the rural youth in both the regions. The training is being offered under the Central...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020