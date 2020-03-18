Left Menu
Development News Edition

As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 14:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 13:50 IST
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Restaurants are reopening, traffic and factories are stirring, and in one of the clearest signs yet that China is awakening from its coronavirus coma, the country's "dancing aunties" are once again gathering in parks and squares. As the rest of the world runs for cover, China where the virus first emerged is moving, guardedly, in the opposite direction as domestic infections fall to nil following unprecedented lockdowns and travel restrictions.

But ordinary life is far from normal. Masks and temperature checks are essential to enter most places and many eateries are banning diners from facing each other in a mass "social distancing" campaign no easy task in the world's most populous nation.

Beijing retiree Wang Huixian was among a dozen women practicing the national pastime of dancing in unison to music from portable speakers in a public park but now with a gap of three meters (10 feet) between them. "During the epidemic, everyone was very tense and afraid. So we want to relax now," said Wang, 57.

But she added: "Everyone is cautious and keeping a distance from each other to avoid getting infected." Alongside more than 3,200 deaths and over 81,000 total infections, the coronavirus outbreak has left further scars. China, the world's second-largest economy, was shut down for weeks, with factories silent and massive cities locked down.

The pain from that is expected to persist, with a surge in joblessness and many businesses went bust. Most of the country is now slowly lifting restrictions and people are returning to work, unlike many Western countries where governments have ordered sweeping restrictions not seen during peacetime.

Many European countries are in near-total internal lockdown, and popular tourist spots are deserted. But after weeks of empty streets and citizens sheltering at home for safety, Shanghai has transformed in recent days.

Cafes and some tourist sites have reopened, and residents of China's biggest city are re-emerging for tai chi in the park, or to take selfies along the riverfront under bright spring sunshine. "I was very scared. A sense of fear persisted," said 50-year-old Zhang Min, the owner of an office-supply company, while strolling in a Shanghai park.

"But now all is good... not like the people overseas who are engaged in panic-buying." The flow of daily commuters into Shanghai's financial district is picking up and some inter-provincial travel restrictions have eased. However, many provinces and cities like Shanghai now require citizens to show a downloaded QR code on their mobile phone that rates them as "green", "yellow" or "red" based on tracking of whether they visited a high-risk zone before entering many businesses.

"My feeling is that people with (virus) issues can't come out, but people who can are safe, so we're reassured," child-care worker Lai Jinfeng, 41, said while strolling the Shanghai's famous Bund. People shrink from an offered handshake, many restaurants have removed half their chairs to disperse customers, and other restrictions on large gatherings remain in place.

And the now-ubiquitous face mask is being worked into cosmetics routines, with online beauty influencers instructing millions of women on applying make-up only to the upper half of the face, without staining the mask itself. President Xi Jinping declared during a March 10 visit to the still locked-down epicenter city of Wuhan in Hubei province that China had "turned the tide," and a top economic official said Tuesday that 90 percent of businesses outside Hubei were operating again.

But as China emerges from the worst of the virus on its soil, the costs of the pandemic will become clearer in the coming weeks and months, analysts say. "Basically before the epidemic, last year, my business was very good, but not now," said Cai Qizhen, 52, who runs a small cobbler's shop in Shanghai.

"Now basically I don't come in the morning... and I'm finished by 3 pm with nothing left to do.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK parliament's usually rowdy 'PMQs' muted by coronavirus risk

Its normally the rowdy highlight of the British parliamentary week, a time when lawmakers pack the chamber to put questions to the Prime Minister of the day. But on Wednesday it will be a distinctly muted affair with only a small number of ...

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time: Sources.

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time Sources....

Djibouti confirms its first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry

Djibouti confirmed on Wednesday its first case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.The ministry said the case was from a Spanish national who was part of a 32-member Spanish special forces unit that arrived in the East African nation o...

Rio's Christ statue closes and state of emergency decreed

Rio de Janeiros Christ the Redeemer statue, which appears to balance improbably atop Corcovado mountain, has withstood the worst of what the elements could muster for nearly nine decades. Now it, too, is succumbing to the outbreak of the ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020