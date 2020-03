BRIEF-Morrisons says supply chain strain inevitable

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC: * CEO SAYS INEVITABLE THERE WILL BE STRAIN "IN FURTHER REACHES OF THE SUPPLY CHAIN"

* COO SAYS LOOKING FOR PRACTICAL MEASURES FROM GOVERNMENT TO HELP RETAILERS, FOR EXAMPLE RELAXING TECHNICALITIES AROUND NATIONAL MINIMUM WAGE * COO SAYS WOULD LIKE GOVERNMENT TO LOOK AT COMPETITION LAWS REGARDING COLLABORATION BY SUPERMARKET GROUPS IN TIMES OF CRISIS

* CEO SAYS ONLINE SLOTS SOLD OUT AS THEY COME ONLINE, CURRENTLY SOLD OUT DAYS IN ADVANCE Further company coverage:

