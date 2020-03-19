Have agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across Canada-US border: Trudeau says after speaking to Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to US President Donald Trump regarding the coronavirus outbreak and said they have agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-US border. "I spoke with @POTUS Trump this morning about what we can do to slow the spread of COVID-19. We have agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-US border. If you are already visiting the US, you will be allowed to come back home - please do so," Trudeau said in a tweet.

"At the same time, we will make sure essential travel is not affected and supply chains are not interrupted - so vital goods like food, fuel, and medicines can still cross the border," Trudeau said in another tweet. Earlier, President Trump tweeted: "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"

Meanwhile, according to Sputnik, the death toll of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States reached 115 on Wednesday with a 25 per cent increase in confirmed cases, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracking map revealed. There are now at least 7,324 confirmed cases recorded in the United States, according to fresh data. (ANI)

