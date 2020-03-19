Have agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across Canada-US border: Trudeau says after speaking to Trump

Left Menu
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to US President Donald Trump regarding the coronavirus outbreak and said they have agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-US border.

  Updated: 19-03-2020 05:29 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 05:29 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Donald Trump. . Image Credit: ANI

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to US President Donald Trump regarding the coronavirus outbreak and said they have agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-US border. "I spoke with @POTUS Trump this morning about what we can do to slow the spread of COVID-19. We have agreed to restrict all non-essential travel across the Canada-US border. If you are already visiting the US, you will be allowed to come back home - please do so," Trudeau said in a tweet.

"At the same time, we will make sure essential travel is not affected and supply chains are not interrupted - so vital goods like food, fuel, and medicines can still cross the border," Trudeau said in another tweet. Earlier, President Trump tweeted: "We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!"

Meanwhile, according to Sputnik, the death toll of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States reached 115 on Wednesday with a 25 per cent increase in confirmed cases, Johns Hopkins University's real-time tracking map revealed. There are now at least 7,324 confirmed cases recorded in the United States, according to fresh data. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

