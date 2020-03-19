Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters Odd News Summary

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:27 IST
Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video-calling boom prompts new etiquette

Andre Hilden, a data architecture consultant in Oakland, California, missed a memo from his company last week requiring employees to use video conferencing for all meetings while working from home. “I wasn’t showered. I wasn’t shaved. I was dressed, fortunately. And my cat was on top of me,” Hilden said. He later saw new rules set out in the memo banned pets at the virtual meetings. Hedge fund manager apologizes for wiping saliva on Hong Kong metro rail

A hedge fund manager in Hong Kong has publicly apologised after a parody video of him licking his finger and wiping it on a hand rail in a metro car went viral, sparking anger in the city which is grappling to contain an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Several Hong Kong newspapers ran screen shots of the video in their print editions on Thursday, one on its front page, while many residents took to social media to condemn the video.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletes returning from high-risk COVID-19 affected nations will be quarantined: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said athletes arriving back from high-risk COVID-19 affected countries will have to be in mandatory quarantine but refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding the IPL and the Tokyo Olympics. Spe...

Angered by delay, man slips out of UP hospital after giving samples for coronavirus test

Annoyed at the delay by health officials in taking his samples for novel coronavirus test, a 47-year-old man slipped out of a hospital in Mathura after giving his samples. The incident, which happened on Wednesday, has panicked the medical ...

COVID-19: Schools to remain closed for teaching, non-teaching staff till Mar 31

All schools will remain closed for teaching and non-teaching staff and heads of schools from March 19 to 31 in view of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Government said on Thursday.The evaluation work of annual examination is to be ca...

Swiss National Bank seeks state help to fight coronavirus

The Swiss National Bank is working closely with the government to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Thursday, stressing that monetary policy alone cannot fight the economic downturn caused by the outbreak. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020