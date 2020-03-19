Left Menu
UK luxury group Burberry says sales plunge as much as 50% on coronavirus hit

Luxury British brand Burberry said the drop-off in demand due to coronavirus had intensified, pushing comparable retail store sales between 40% and 50% lower over the last six weeks.

The company said it was cutting costs to deal with the crisis by trying to renegotiate rents, restricting travel and reducing discretionary spending.

