China pledges to help India in fighting Covid-19

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong on Friday said that China will cooperate with India in fighting the Covid-19. China held a video conference with Eurasian and South Asian countries on ways and means to combat the deadly coronavirus. A delegation of Indian officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs joined in.

"China held Video Conference on Covid-19 with Eurasian and South Asia Region. Indian officials and scientists from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs discussed efforts in combating epidemic with Chinese counterparts," Sun said. Earlier, Minister of State in the MEA, V Muraleedharan had told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that, "the Government of India provided 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment to China on 26 February 2020."

These supplies were delivered by an Indian Air Force C-17 and included one lakh surgical masks, five lakh pairs of surgical gloves, 75 pieces of infusion pumps, 30 pieces of enteral feeding pumps, 21 pieces of defibrillator, and 4000 pieces of N95 masks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.