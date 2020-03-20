Dutch court: life sentence for man who killed three in attack on tram

A Dutch court on Friday sentenced a man who shot three people dead and wounded five others on a tram in Utrecht last year to life in prison for what they ruled was a terrorist attack. Judges said the man, Turkish-born Gokmen Tanis, 38, had shown no remorse and was fully responsible for his actions, despite having low intelligence and a personality disorder.

Tanis's attack on March 18, 2019, came just days after a lone gunman killed 50 people in mass shootings at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, New Zealand. Tanis did not know his victims.

