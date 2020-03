March 20 (Reuters) -

* NUMBER OF CANADIANS DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS HAS RISEN TO 925 FROM 873 AT 9 AM (1300 GMT), 12 DEATHS - CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

