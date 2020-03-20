Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, Mexico to 'restrict non-essential' border crossings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:32 IST
US, Mexico to 'restrict non-essential' border crossings
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border beginning on Saturday because of the coronavirus outbreak, the US announced Friday. US President Donald Trump said the move, similar to one already announced with northern neighbour Canada, was necessary to prevent the "spread the infection to our border agents, migrants, and to the public at large." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a White House briefing that trade between the United States and Mexico would continue.

"The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across our shared border," he said. "Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure that the commerce that supports our economy continues to keep flowing," he said.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said the agreements restricting non-essential travel with Mexico and Canada would take effect on Saturday. Wolf also said the United States would bar entry to "all individuals seeking to enter the US without proper travel documentation." "That's for both the northern and southern border," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...

FACTBOX-Five statewide stay-at-home orders, 31% of U.S. economy

The five U.S. states where governors have closed or have said they will soon be closing non-essential businesses account for about 31 of the worlds biggest economy.Authorities have called such steps necessary to slow the spread of the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020