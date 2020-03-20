'Hope' as Wuhan reports no new cases for first time since outbreak began: WHO

The World Health Organisation on Friday welcomed the news that the Chinese city where the new coronavirus first emerged in December had for the first time reported no new cases in 24 hours

"Yesterday, Wuhan reported no new cases for the first time since the outbreak started," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference

"Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around."

