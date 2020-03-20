India, Nepal discuss enhancing cooperation to combat COVID-19 spread

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Friday and discussed enhancing cooperation and measures to combat the threat posed by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The two Ministers underscored the necessity for maintaining a smooth supply of goods and medical items between the two countries, as per a statement by Nepal Foreign Affairs Ministry.

They also discussed having effective surveillance at the border to minimise the risk and vulnerabilities associated with COVID-19. Gyawali thanked the Indian government for offering help to Nepal to prevent the COVID-19 spread, including through the services of a Rapid Response Team of doctors and specialists. (ANI)

