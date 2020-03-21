Zimbabwe announces 1st coronavirus case

Zimbabwe has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus as the pandemic reaches a health system that has nearly collapsed amid an economic crisis. The southern African nation's health minister, Obadiah Moyo, said the infected man lives in Victoria Falls, one of the most visited tourist destinations in Africa.

Moyo said the 38-year-old had traveled to Britain on March 7, returning home via neighboring South Africa on March 15. He put himself in self-quarantine upon arrival and later called his doctor after realizing "he was not feeling too well," the minister said. Zimbabwe days ago declared a national disaster, and some of its citizens have openly dreaded the pandemic's arrival. Already public hospitals lack basic items such as gloves. Relatives of patients are expected in some cases to even provide buckets of water.

Doctors at public hospitals recently went on strike for months, saying their pay of roughly USD 100 a month was not enough to get by. Zimbabwe's government has said it is "well prepared" to deal with COVID-19 cases.

