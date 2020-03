Starbucks Corp:

* STARBUCKS SAYS CO IS GOING TO PAY ALL STORE PARTNERS FOR NEXT 30 DAYS, WHETHER THEY COME TO WORK OR CHOOSE TO STAY HOME - STATEMENT Source text : https://bit.ly/2J4Vpd2 Further company coverage:

