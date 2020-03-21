Odd News Roundup: Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cats, PJs, alien eyes unwelcome as work video calling boom prompts new etiquette

Andre Hilden, a data architecture consultant in Oakland, California, missed a memo from his company last week requiring employees to use video conferencing for all meetings while working from home. "I wasn't showered. I wasn't shaved. I was dressed, fortunately. And my cat was on top of me," Hilden said. He later saw new rules set out in the memo banned pets at the virtual meetings.

