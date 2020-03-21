Left Menu
Development News Edition

Partial lockdown in Nepal amid virus fears

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 19:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 19:13 IST
Partial lockdown in Nepal amid virus fears

Nepal has imposed a partial lockdown with the government suspending international flights, long-distance transport services and closure of education institutes to tackle the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed more than 11,000 lives globally so far. The ‎Nepal Communist Party-led government has also halted non-essential services by both private and public sectors starting from March 23 to April 3.

In a live telecast address to the nation on Friday, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli said long-journey transport services will be suspended indefinitely from March 23. International flight operations at Tribhuvan International Airport have been shut from March 22 till March 31. All schools and colleges have been closed and examinations postponed.

Oli said the government would coordinate with neighbouring countries to set up health desks at major border points to ensure no traveller was affected. He said the government would encourage work-from-home system in the private sector.

The prime minister warned of stern action against those involved in black-marketing, hoarding and creating artificial shortages in the market. Nepal has had just one confirmed case of coronavirus, but it is at risk due its location between China and India.

Thousands of people living temporarily in Kathmandu have started leaving for their homes in rural areas with growing fears of COVID-19. Around 3 lakh people have already left Kathmandu since Tuesday.

Meanwhile, special worship at the Pashupatinath temple here has been suspended. However, regular worship will be conducted as usual, the Pashupati Area Development Trust said. The trust authorities have also stopped 'bagmai aarati', a worship ritual on the banks of Bagmati River in the premises of Pashupati temple.

The number of devotee footfalls has declined at the temple amid virus fears. In a statement, the temple trust said a group of more than 25 people will not be allowed at once at the temple to worship. Hand sanitizers have been made accessible on the temple premises.

In a separate incident, police arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly spreading rumours on social media regarding COVID-19 cases being hidden by a hospital here. Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police arrested Bibek Thapa Magar of Ramechhap district, currently residing in Bhaktapur, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Nabindra Aryal.

Magar was arrested for allegedly spreading false information and causing public fear..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...

It's upto Japan to hold Tokyo Olympics, says Trump as coronavirus rages on

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the decision to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics rests on the Japanese government, amid the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 11,500 lives globally and forced several countries, includin...

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being ...

Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020