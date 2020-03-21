Left Menu
Iran says pace of COVID-19 outbreak slows down

Tehran [Iran], March 21 (Xinhua/ANI) -- The pace of COVID-19 outbreak is slowing down in almost all provinces of the country, Iran's Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi was quoted as saying by the state TV on Saturday.

The latest figures indicate the slowing downtrend in new cases in the hardest-hit provinces like Tehran and Mazandaran as well, Raisi said. Image Credit: ANI

Kianush Jahanpur, head of Public Relations and Information Center of the ministry, announced 20,610 coronavirus cases in the country on Saturday, compared with 19,644 on the previous day. He was quoted by the official IRNA news agency as saying that 1,556 people have died and 7,635 people have recovered. Over 30 million Iranians have gone through the screening process for novel coronavirus infection, he said. (Xinhua/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

