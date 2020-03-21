Youth arrested in Nepal for spreading misinformation about COVID-19

Nepal Police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly spreading rumours about deaths by COVID-19 in a private hospital here, which went viral over social media. The Cyber Crime Bureau of Nepal Police arrested 20-year-old Bibek Thapa Magar from Sipadol, Bhaktapur, confirmed Nabindra Aryal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

"He has been arrested for allegedly spreading false information causing public fear amidst the rising threat of COVID-19," Aryal told ANI. Magar has also been found to be operating an online portal without getting it registered with the Press Council and Department of Information and Broadcasting defying standard procedures.

"Investigation into the case is underway," Aryal added. An audio recording was rotating on social media from late Saturday evening claiming a total of eight people have tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to Norvic International Hospital.

After the audio went viral over the social media, the Norvic International Hospital on Saturday afternoon issued a release, declining any such report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.