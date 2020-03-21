Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistanis urge nation-wide lockdown over COVID19

The people of Pakistan took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the Imran Khan government's handling of the situation amid coronavirus outbreak in the country and urged Prime Minister to put the country under lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:44 IST
Pakistanis urge nation-wide lockdown over COVID19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The people of Pakistan took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the Imran Khan government's handling of the situation amid coronavirus outbreak in the country and urged Prime Minister to put the country under lockdown to prevent further spread of the virus. As the number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 500-mark, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urged people in Karachi to self-isolate voluntarily for three days. The province has been under partial lockdown.

Omar Nadeem, owner of the Quetta Gladiators franchise of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in a post on Twitter said he was "breaking his silence" to urge Prime Minister Khan to impose a lockdown in the country. He Tweeted, "Dear Pakistan I was silent on Twitter for a long time, didn't even celebrate our Psl4 championship but today I have broken my silence bcoz to keep Pak safe I would like to appeal to our PM sahib SIR please order a lockdown!! Lots of prayers for everyone!!!"

Singer Ali Zafar compared the number of cases in Pakistan and Italy while questioning the number of lives that will be lost if prompt action is not taken. He tweeted, "26th Feb, First confirmed Corona case in Pakistan. 20th Mar, 481 confirmed cases (23 days later).31st Jan, First confirmed Corona case in Italy. 23rd Feb,150 confirmed cases (23 days later). 20 Mar, 41035 confirmed cases,4061 deaths. Where will we be in a month?."

Zafar is also running an online poll asking Pakistanis whether the government should announce a nation-wide lockdown or not. More than 11,000 people have so far participated in the online vote and more than 70 percent of people in Pakistan feel that the government should announce a lockdown. Renowned economist Atif Mian in a Twitter thread laid out some of the steps he believed was needed to "protect Pakistan's people and economy". Calling the situation in the country an "emergency", he urged the closure of all non-essential activities to stop the spread of the virus.

Actress Mansha Pasha tweeted that lockdown is the only thing that worked in countries ravaged by the virus. She tweeted, "Lockdown is the only thing that has worked in all the countries that have been ravaged by #CoronaVirus China, Italy, France. There is no other option. None. Its the only solution. The ONLY thing that has helped slow the spread. And it needs to be done. #LockDownPakistan."

COVID positive cases in Pakistan are 671 till March 21. 361 in Sindh, 137 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 31 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 27 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Islamabad and 1 in PoK. 3 patients have died and 5 were discharged The new cases have been detected in pilgrims who returned from Iran and have been quarantined in Sukkur, according to a spokesperson for the Sindh health department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in France over past 24 hours

Paris France, Mar 22 SputnikANI The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in France rose by 1,847 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count of cases to 14,459, the countrys Health Ministry said in a statement on Saturd...

It's upto Japan to hold Tokyo Olympics, says Trump as coronavirus rages on

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the decision to hold the 2020 Tokyo Olympics rests on the Japanese government, amid the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 11,500 lives globally and forced several countries, includin...

Reports: Raiders to sign WR Agholor

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, multiple media outlets reported Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Agholor, who spent five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after being ...

Spain warns the "worst is yet to come" as coronavirus deaths surpass 1,300

The Spanish government said on Saturday it would do whatever was needed to combat the coronavirus pandemic and warned that the worst is yet to come after the national toll surpassed 1,300 deaths and reached close to 25,000 cases. The second...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020