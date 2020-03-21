Left Menu
Hundreds of Indians stranded in Malaysia taken to safer locations: officials

  • Kualalumpur
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 22:55 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 22:55 IST
Hundreds of Indians stranded in Malaysia due to restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic were on Saturday taken to different hostels and hotels, officials here said. Malaysia has so far reported 900 cases of the deadly coronavirus, the highest figure of any Southeast Asian country.

The Indian High Commission here, in close coordination with local NGOs and community organisations, moved the people to safer locations, according to the High Commission. "Hundreds of Indians stranded in Malaysia waiting at KLIA2 taken to different hostels, hotels etc. by @hcikl in close coordination with local NGOs and community organizations," the official Twitter account of High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur said in a post.

Earlier, the Indian mission said that it was working closely with local NGOs along with others to provide shelter, food and other supplies to needy stranded Indians in Malaysia during the lockdown period. In a tweet, it posted pictures of Indians with a caption: "relieved Indian passengers being taken to safe locations".

In Malaysia, people have been told to stay at home and all schools and most businesses have closed. Malaysians are barred from travelling overseas and foreigners from entering the country. The country said that it will deploy the army to support police in enforcing tough restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus as many people are flouting isolation rules.

At least 11,737 deaths have been recorded since the virus first emerged in December. There have been more than 277,106 infections reported in 164 countries and territories..

