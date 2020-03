Colombia announces first coronavirus death

Colombia has reported its first coronavirus death, the country's health minister announced Saturday, with the central American nation recording 210 infections

Fernando Ruiz said the patient was "a 58-year-old man, living in the town of Cartagena, working as a taxi driver, who transported two foreign citizens in his vehicle in the past few days." He died on March 16, but the cause was not established until several days later, the minister said

Colombians will go into obligatory self-isolation for almost three weeks from Tuesday evening in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

