Left Menu
Development News Edition

Declared coronavirus infections in Europe top 150,000

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 17:43 IST
Declared coronavirus infections in Europe top 150,000
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Declared coronavirus cases topped 150,000 in Europe, including more than 53,000 in Italy, according to an AFP tally Sunday

With at least 152,117 cases, including 7,802 deaths, Europe is the continent worst hit by the pandemic, ahead of Asia which has 96,669 declared cases, including 3,479 deaths

The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries: Kejriwal.

Six locally transmitted cases in Delhi are those who were in contact with people who returned from COVID-19 hit countries Kejriwal....

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

Minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that no domestic or international flight will operate from the Delhi airport from Monday till March 31, a senior official of aviation regulator DGCA clarified that domestic flights will...

Football lessons to eating bony fish, Harjinder recalls 'unmatched' PK

Unacquainted with Bengali eating habits at his prime, former footballer Harjinder Singh on Sunday recalled how PK Banerjees wife helped him with separating flesh from a bony fish, after heady doses of football lessons by her legendary husba...

Arrival of virus in Gaza raises fears about vulnerable areas

The arrival of the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip, an impoverished enclave where the health care system has been gutted by years of conflict, raised fears Sunday the pandemic may soon prey on some of the most vulnerable populations in the wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020