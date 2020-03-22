Declared coronavirus infections in Europe top 150,000

Declared coronavirus cases topped 150,000 in Europe, including more than 53,000 in Italy, according to an AFP tally Sunday

With at least 152,117 cases, including 7,802 deaths, Europe is the continent worst hit by the pandemic, ahead of Asia which has 96,669 declared cases, including 3,479 deaths

The official figures likely only reflect a fraction of the real number of infections, as many countries only test cases needing hospitalisation.

