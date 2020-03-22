Left Menu
Pak seeks lifting of sanctions against Iran in view of COVID-19 calamity

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday briefed Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Islamabad's diplomatic outreach to help lift sanctions against Tehran so that it could fight coronavirus pandemic, reports Geo news.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday briefed Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Islamabad's diplomatic outreach to help lift sanctions against Tehran so that it could fight coronavirus pandemic, reports Geo news. According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office, Qureshi in a telephonic conversation with Zarif reiterated the earlier call made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift sanctions against Iran so that it may utilise its resources to save precious human lives.

Qureshi also conveyed his concerns and sorrow over the loss of lives during the ongoing pandemic. Qureshi expressed "deep concern and sorrow" over the loss of lives due to the pandemic and commended the government and the people of Iran for "valiantly combatting" the virus.

Qureshi also had a telephone conversation with his Nepali counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and held detailed discussions on the situation arising from the spread of Covid-19. The two discussed ways to enhance cooperation to combat the threat posed by the pandemic.

Qureshi talked about Pakistan's readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers' Conference and suggested that a video conference be organised due to the prevailing global health emergency. Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that Pakistan considered SAARC an important platform for regional cooperation.

"SAARC provided an important platform for regional cooperation. There was a need to revitalise this key Organization to tackle common challenges," Qureshi said. The Foreign Minister also spoke to Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

41 new cases have been confirmed in Sindh taking the provincial tally to 333, according to Sindh Health Department spokesperson Meeran Yousuf. The total number of cases in Karachi is 123 including one death and three individuals, who were cured on Sunday. Pilgrims from Taftan in Sukkur account for 210 cases. This takes the countrywide tally to 686. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

