Qatar offers $150 mln to support Gaza Strip in coronavirus battle

  Doha
  Updated: 23-03-2020 02:57 IST
  Created: 23-03-2020 02:06 IST
Qatar will provide $150 million to support the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the state news agency QNA tweeted on Sunday.

QNA said this package aims at "alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and in support of U.N. relief and humanitarian programs in Gaza".

