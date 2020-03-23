Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Vietnam coronavirus cases rise 19 to 113

Vietnam's health ministry reported 19 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 113. In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 of its confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered, but it has since been battling with an influx of imported cases from overseas visitors and Vietnamese citizens escaping outbreaks elsewhere. 'We are at war' says Spain of its coronavirus efforts, seeking extended state of emergency

The Spanish government sought on Sunday to extend until April 11 a state of emergency that it has imposed to try to control Europe's second-worst outbreak of coronavirus. The death toll jumped to over 1,700, with more than 28,000 cases of infection. Swedish PM tells Swedes to take responsibility in national address on coronavirus

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a rare live television address to the nation on Sunday evening called on all Swedes to play their part in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Sweden on Sunday had 1,906 confirmed cases of the respiratory disease - or 17 per 100,000 citizens - and 21 deaths. Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

A prison riot in Colombia's capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus. Thirty-two injured prisoners are hospitalized, Justice Minister Margarita Cabello said in a video, while seven prison guards were also injured. Two guards are in critical condition. Guinea holds contentious referendum despite coronavirus outbreak

Despite the threat of coronavirus and an opposition boycott, a constitutional referendum was held in Guinea on Sunday that opponents of President Alpha Conde fear could allow him to govern for 12 more years. Opposition supporters heeding a call to disrupt the referendum and simultaneous legislative election attacked several polling stations in the capital Conakry, delaying the start of voting in some districts. Johnson tells UK: Stay apart or face tougher coronavirus measures

Britain may need to impose curfews and travel restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus if people do not heed the government's advice on social distancing, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday. Pubs, clubs and gyms have already closed, but social media on Sunday was awash with pictures of people congregating in parks and food markets, apparently ignoring advice to stay two metres apart. Israeli troops kill Palestinian hurling rocks at cars on highway: army

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who was hurling rocks at Israeli cars driving on a highway in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, the military said. Palestinian health officials identified the deceased as a 32-year-old man. Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a "virtual" meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process. The two sides have differed on the release of prisoners - the Afghan government wanting a phased and conditional release and the Taliban wanting all prisoners released in one go as envisaged in an agreement signed with the United States in Doha last month. Brazil's Bolsonaro plays down coronavirus risk as cases top 1,500

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has denied the country's healthcare system will collapse next month, contradicting his own health minister as the number of deaths in the country jumped 39% and confirmed cases topped 1,500. The latest health ministry figures on Sunday show that the death toll from coronavirus in Brazil rose to at least 25 from 18 the day before, a rise of 39%, and the number of confirmed cases now stands at 1,546, up from 1,128. Mexico City grows quieter as mayor moves to stem coronavirus spread

The streets in the heart of Mexico City usually clogged with bikers most Sundays grew noticeably quiet after the mayor ordered a popular outdoors event suspended along with other measures, even as the president has so far avoided such action. The Mexican capital's Sunday bike circuit usually draws some 50,000 participants, mostly bikers as well as runners and skaters, but only a tiny fraction showed up on Sunday after Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum ordered it closed due to the risk of spreading coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.