British broadcaster ITV pulls dividend, outlook as coronavirus hits

ITV, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, said advertisers across all categories were deferring campaigns, and the rapidly changing situation meant it could no longer forecast its ad sales or yearly outcome.

It said on Monday the coronavirus outbreak had caused it to suspend production on many programs, including popular soaps "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale", and it had implemented contingency plans to enable it to continue to produce news and live output. It also pulled its dividend. Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said ITV had to make difficult decisions in "unprecedented and uncertain times".

"Our absolute priority is to protect our people while trying to ensure that we deliver the news and programs our viewers value and love to watch, and to keep them informed," she said. ITV said with most recorded TV production on hold, it expected to benefit from increased demand for its high-quality library of programs, helped by its strong relationship with other broadcasters and platform owners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.