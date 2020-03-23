Left Menu
Development News Edition

First doctor dies from coronavirus in Pak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 13:55 IST
First doctor dies from coronavirus in Pak
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 26-year-old Pakistani doctor has become the country's first medic to die after contracting the novel coronavirus while treating the COVID-19 patients in Gilgit region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, officials said on Monday. Usma Riaz was treating the patients who recently returned from Iraq and Iran.

Pakistan, which borders Iran and China, two of the most affected countries by the deadly coronavirus, has reported five deaths and nearly 800 persons have been infected. Riaz was part of a 10-member team of the doctors tasked with screening patients returning from downtowns, particularly those arriving there from Iran via Taftan. He later started providing services to the suspected patients in isolation centres established for them in Gilgit.

Riaz belonged to Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He came home on Friday night but could not get the next day. He was first rushed to a military hospital and then to district hospital. He was put on ventilator and died on Sunday, according to his family. GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq confirmed the death of the young physician who is the first doctor to die in the battle against the deadly virus.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Gilgit-Baltistan health department confirms that Usama Riaz who played a key role in the war against coronavirus has passed away," the GB government tweeted on Monday. "Usama proved himself the real hero by sacrificing his life to save others," GB Information Minister Shams Mir said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Medical Association of Gilgit-Baltistan (PMA G-B) in reaction to Riaz's death accused the government of negligence towards the safety of doctors. "Riaz had contracted COVID-19 due to the negligence of government and its health department," President PMA G-B Zulfiqar Ali said.

"We will again see what the issue is, and if they (quarantined pilgrims) need further treatment, they will be shifted to DHQ (District Headquarter Hospital) or city hospital, but if they can be treated here, we will provide treatment to them here." The region in north of Pakistan along border with China has so far reported 55 cases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Six Indians stranded at Dubai airport due to travel restrictions

Six Indians have been camping at the Dubai airport for the past five days after they were not allowed to board their connecting flight back home due to travel restrictions placed by India to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, acc...

Airbus adds 15 bln euro credit line, scraps dividend

Airbus boosted its liquidity with a 15 billion euro 16 billion expanded credit facility on Monday while suspending its 2020 outlook in response to the coronavirus crisis that has grounded much of the global airlines fleet. The European plan...

Coronavirus provides unexpected boost for Kenyan fishermen

The coronavirus pandemic has handed Kenyan fishermen an unexpected boon - a rush of customers who now shun imported Chinese frozen fillets in favour of freshly caught fish from Lake Victoria. Kenya bought 23.2 million worth of frozen fish f...

Olympics-Japan soccer player Kawasumi pulls out of torch relay

Japanese soccer international Nahomi Kawasumi said on Monday she was withdrawing from the Tokyo 2020 torch relay, citing worry about the risk of being infected with the coronavirus, or infecting others, if she travelled back from the United...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020