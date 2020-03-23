Left Menu
PM Modi thanks SAARC leaders for contributing to COVID-19 emergency fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) members for their contribution towards the coronavirus emergency fund set up to fight the spread of the virus in the region.

PM Modi thanks SAARC leaders for contributing to COVID-19 emergency fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the SAARC leaders' video conference on COVID-19 on March 15. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) members for their contribution towards the coronavirus emergency fund set up to fight the spread of the virus in the region. He thanked heads of states of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Nepal for their contribution to the joint fund.

In a tweet to his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, Modi said, "Grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh for announcing $ 1.5 million as a contribution to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Through our solidarity and working together, we will overcome challenges posed by COVID-19." "Deeply appreciate contribution of USD 200,000 by Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

Modi expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan government for contributing USD 5 million to the emergency fund. He tweeted, "Sincerely thank President of Sri Lanka @GotabayaR for contributing $ 5 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Our cooperation will go a long way in fighting this disease effectively."

Afghanistan also made its contribution to the fund and pledged USD 1 million in the fight of SAARC countries against the virus. Thanking Afghan President, the Prime Minister said in a subsequent tweet, "Thank you Afghanistan, for contributing $ 1 Million to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund in solidarity with our South Asian neighborhood. Tashakkur President @ashrafghani."

Modi also appreciated and thanked his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli for his country's contribution to the fight against the virus. "Deeply appreciate PM KP Sharma Oli's announcement of the contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji's commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic," the Prime Minister said.

During the video conference of the SAARC leaders held on March 15, Modi proposed a USD 10 million fund to combat the spread of the virus in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

