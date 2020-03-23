Left Menu
Nepal confirms second coronavirus case

Nepal on Monday confirmed the second imported case of COVID-19. A 19-year-old Nepali national with a travel history to France has been tested positive.

  • ANI
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:21 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:21 IST
Nepal on Monday confirmed the second imported case of COVID-19. A 19-year-old Nepali national with a travel history to France has been tested positive. "She was staying in self-isolation at home. After developing fever she came to the hospital and tested positive. The report was out last evening only and she is undergoing treatment at Sukra Raj Tropical Hospital, Teku," Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal told reporters during a special press meet in Nepali capital Kathmandu.

A process of identifying and tracking those who came along with her all the way from France is currently underway, added Minister Dhakal. Along with a family member of returnee are prepared to be quarantined. Nepal, the first nation in South Asia to confirm the infection which started from China on 24th February reported the first case of COVID-19 which was then known as Novel Corona Virus.

The Government of Nepal had announced the closure of cinema halls, cultural centers, stadium, sports grounds, health clubs, museums, swimming pools and other places of recreational activities, till April 30 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.The government has also set up a helpline to address queries about coronavirus and share information on the developing situation of the infection in the country. (ANI)

