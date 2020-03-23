Sikh group opens food bank to tackle corona-triggered shortage

A Sikh non-profit organisation has opened emergency food banks in Canada to cater to the increasing demand for food supplies and hygiene products in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed over 15,000 lives globally. United Sikhs, a UN-affiliated non-profit, non-governmental organisation, said the food banks aim to help disadvantaged and vulnerable groups, especially seniors citizens and children, the Globe Newswire reported.

All the supplies from United Sikhs are free, the organisation said, which include canned goods, hot meals, dry goods, medicines, the report said. United Sikhs Chief Executive Officer Jagdeep Singh said, "Those who are financially able should consider donating to United Sikhs today so this free emergency food bank of life essentials can be expanded to everyone who needs it." United Sikhs, which also takes up humanitarian relief and development activities, has appealed to the public against "panic buying", the report said.

The Canadian government has alreadt warned business owners looking to take advantage of the COVID-19 crisis. "When the general public is asked to stock their shelves for an undetermined amount of time, they overlook a great number of families who cannot afford to do so," United Sikhs manager, Canada chapter, Harpreet Singh said.

COVID-19 has claimed 20 lives in Canada and infected 1,430 people, with British Columbia being the worst affected province recording 10 deaths and 424 confirmed infections..

