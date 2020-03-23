Left Menu
Development News Edition

Austria, Hungary get Chinese masks, gear to fight virus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:55 IST
Austria, Hungary get Chinese masks, gear to fight virus

Austria and Hungary on Monday received masks and other protective gear from China to help in the battle against the new coronavirus pandemic. Two Austrian Airlines planes from Xiamen in China arrived in Vienna carrying masks and other protective gear destined for Austria's western Tyrol province, as well as South Tyrol province in Italy, according to the carrier and the defence ministry.

Authorities declined to say how many masks were being imported but local media quoted South Tyrol authorities as saying the shipment was part of an order placed by Italy for 1.5 million masks and 450,000 protective suits. Hungary also received protective gear and coronavirus testing kits from China, Eastern Europe's largest budget carrier Wizz Air said.

One of its planes returned Monday loaded with nearly 11 tonnes of medical supplies, it said. Hungary plans to keep cooperating with Wizz Air to fly in medical supplies.

"At this difficult time, we are trying our best to contribute to the fight against the epidemic," Wizz Air head Jozsef Varadi said in a statement. Austria and Hungary are among the latest countries to receive supplies from China, together with Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Greece and Italy.

Hungary, with its population of some 10 million, has reported 167 cases and seven deaths. Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has however himself has said that this in underestimate.

Hungary has tripled its capacity to produce masks from 25,000 per day to 80,000 per day, according to Orban, besides buying masks, protective gear and gloves. Orban insists hospitals have sufficient capacity and has brought in economic measures such as tax exemptions to soften the blow of the virus.

Austria with its nearly nine million people has recorded more than 3,900 cases and 21 deaths. Strict measures have been put in place in both countries to restrict people's movements and the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Curfew passes must for organisations involved in essential services: Delhi Police

Amid the lockdown in the national capital, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa on Monday said that the organisations involved in essential services need to get curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters. For the movement of p...

BRIEF-India's Mahindra Cie to shut all plants in India, some in Europe

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd SAYS TO SHUT ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN INDIA SAYS TO SHUT SOME PLANTS IN EUROPE, OPERATE SOME AT REDUCED CAPACITY Source text for Eikon Further company coverage ...

Citigroup to give some employees $1000 as coronavirus spreads

Citigroup Inc will provide more than 75,000 employees globally with a special compensation award to help ease the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic, Chief Executive Michael Corbat told staff in a memo seen by Reuters. In the Unit...

UK-returned Haryana resident booked for flouting home quarantine orders '

Haryana Police have booked a UK-returned Panchkula resident on Monday for allegedly flouting home quarantine orders. An FIR has been registered against 65-year-old Mahinder who had recently returned from the UK, Kalka SHO, Inspector Kamalje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020