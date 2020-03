Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd:

* SAYS TO SHUT ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN INDIA

* SAYS TO SHUT SOME PLANTS IN EUROPE, OPERATE SOME AT REDUCED CAPACITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

