Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine gets masks, virus tests from China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kiev
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 01:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 00:58 IST
Ukraine gets masks, virus tests from China
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A Ukrainian military plane carrying masks, tests, and ventilators to fight the spread of the coronavirus has arrived in Kiev from China, the presidency announced Monday. Ukraine has confirmed 73 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths, according to official statistics.

The health ministry has previously warned of a shortage of ventilators in the ex-Soviet country's intensive care wards. "We start the new week of our fight against coronavirus with good news," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on Monday.

The presidency earlier on Monday said the plane was loaded with 20 tonnes of medical equipment, including two types of tests, 80,000 masks and 10,000 sets of protective coverings for doctors. It added that ventilators and 500,000 protective masks for soldiers, police, and others in direct contact with the population were also delivered.

More flights from China, South Korea, and other countries are scheduled this week, Zelensky said, adding the supplies were already being distributed throughout the country. Pictures of the IL-76 military cargo aircraft at a Kiev airport were also posted on Zelensky's official website.

Ukraine has closed its borders and last week shut metro stations, bars, restaurants, and malls to stem the spread of the coronavirus

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Ivory Coast, Senegal declare emergencies, impose curfews in coronavirus response

The presidents of Ivory Coast and Senegal, two of West Africas largest economies, declared states of emergency on Monday, imposing curfews and travel restrictions on their populations in response to accelerating coronavirus outbreaks. Coron...

Brazil farm town's coronavirus lockdown could affect Bunge, Cofco

A town in the heart of Brazils farm country has halted all non-essential services and ordered industrial sites, including agricultural processing facilities, to suspend operations in response to the coronavirus crisis. The municipal decree ...

UK PM Johnson orders Britons: you must stay at home

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime. All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no lo...

AfDB reveals its strategies against spreading coronavirus

Recently, the African Development Bank has declared health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in countries where it has a presence, including its headquarters in Abidjan. The measures include telecommuting, vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020