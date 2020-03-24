Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines EasyJet founder Stelios says fleet must drop by quarter https://on.ft.com/2UzyZWz Santander chairman Ana Botín to donate half of pay to virus fund https://on.ft.com/2y59eG3

UK in talks with Amazon and others to deliver coronavirus tests https://on.ft.com/3bl6rqn Overview Stelios Haji-Ioannou, Easyjet Plc's founder and largest shareholder, said the airline's fleet should be reduced to 250 from 344 as airlines worldwide cut costs due to widespread travel curbs imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Banco Santander SA's Chairman, Ana Botin, has committed to reduce her total compensation by 50% for 2020 to back a 25 million euros ($26.92 million) medical equipment fund created by the company to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The UK government has reached out to Amazon.com Inc and other companies about using their services to step up the delivery of coronavirus tests to frontline health workers. ($1 = 0.9288 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

