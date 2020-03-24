Left Menu
BLAST delays Fall Showdown to not compete with Major

  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:10 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 10:04 IST
Representative Image

The postponement of the ESL One Rio Major until November led to another change in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive calendar on Monday. The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown will be pushed back one week to Nov. 25-29, avoiding a conflict with the Rio event, BLAST stated Monday on Twitter.

The ESL One Rio Major announced earlier Monday that it will change its scheduled dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of May 11-24, the event now will be held Nov. 9-22, with the purse, doubled to $2 million because the season's other CS: GO major was canceled. The BLAST Premier Fall Showdown will include 10 teams competing for a $325,000 prize purse. Six of the squads will be the teams that finish in the bottom half of the BLAST Premier Fall regular season, Oct. 15-31. The other four entries will be teams that receive invitations or win qualifiers.

The top two teams in the Fall Showdown will receive berths in the BLAST 2020 Fall Finals, an eight-team, $750,000 event scheduled for Dec. 8-13. The top six teams from the Fall regular season also will compete in the Fall Finals. The Fall Finals champion will secure a place in the eight-team, $1.5 million BLAST Premier Global Final, scheduled for Jan. 18-24, 2021.

The locations for all of the BLAST Fall events have yet to be announced.

