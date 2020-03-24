China to lift travel curbs on Hubei province, including Wuhan

China's central Hubei province, where the deadly coronavirus first emerged late last year, is to lift travel curbs after two months under lockdown, local officials said Tuesday

Healthy residents will be allowed to leave the province from midnight Tuesday, while Wuhan, the initial epicenter of the outbreak, will lift restrictions from April 8.

