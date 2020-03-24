Left Menu
US lauds India's 'Janata curfew'

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 11:32 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 11:08 IST
Representative Image

The US has praised as "inspiring" India's 'Janata curfew', which was called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to check the coronavirus spread in the country and lauded the efforts of essential service providers during this period. "Inspiring to see people across India coming together despite being physically apart to applaud workers on the frontlines combatting COVID-19," Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells said in a tweet on Monday.

Wells said this while retweeting a video posted by India's Press Information Bureau, wherein a group of Indians clapped and cheered the work being done by India's first responders to the coronavirus. Prime Minister Modi on Thursday last urged the citizens to express their gratitude towards those who have been at the forefront of combating coronavirus and extending essential services.

The prime minister had asked the people to clap hands, beat plates or ring bells to express their gratitude. "A small token of appreciation to the doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, government officials, members of the armed forces and police, disaster management officials and every kind of person who cares for others," the PIB India tweet said.

Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday held a video conference call with representatives of Indian companies in the United States over the coronavirus outbreak. "Interacted with representatives of Indian companies over videoconference and discussed issues of concern to them," Sandhu said in a tweet.

"Indian companies are doing a commendable job in supporting local communities in various parts of the United States in these difficult times," he said. Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has claimed over 15,000 lives and infected 340,000 people across the world.

Over 1.5 billion people have been asked to stay at home as governments across the world tackle the World Health Organisation recognized 'pandemic'.

