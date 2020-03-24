Coronavirus:Some Australian prisoners could get early parole

Prisoners regarded as vulnerable to the new coronavirus and low risk to society in Australia's most populous state would be eligible for early parole under emergency legislation being introduced to the New South Wales Parliament. It is unclear how many of the state's 14,000 prisoners could walk free under the legislation proposed by New South Wales Attorney General Mark Speakman.

The emergency legislation includes a raft of reforms that Speakman said will provide public authorities with the powers they need to respond appropriately to this once-in-a-century crisis. “The threat posed by COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, and the needs of families, businesses, workers and governments are changing every day,” Speakman said in a statement.

