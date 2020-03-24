Left Menu
Development News Edition

MEPs call for Greek migrant camps to be evacuated

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:25 IST
MEPs call for Greek migrant camps to be evacuated

Lawmakers in the European Parliament are calling for asylum-seekers in Greece's overcrowded camps to be evacuated because of the deadly risk posed by the novel coronavirus. In a letter released Monday, the head of the parliament's civil liberties committee, Juan Fernando Lopez Aguilar, warned that the 42,000 migrants packed into the facilities built for just 6,000 had no possibility of social distancing.

"One of the main issues to be addressed to avoid the quick and wide spread of COVID-19 on the Greek islands is the urgent preventive evacuation of the overcrowded camps... If the EU fails to take immediate action, the situation on the Greek islands will become unmanageable with the risk of many deaths," he said. The letter was addressed to the EU's commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarcic.

The parliamentary committee also called for EU member states to coordinate health access for asylum-seekers and more funding to boost hospital capacity and intensive care. Greece has so far not detected any coronavirus infection cases in its migrant camps set up on some of its islands of Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos.

The country has registered 695 cases, including two in the Greek community on Lesbos, and 17 deaths..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Combatting COVID-19: Air India advises staff to work from home

By Ashoke Raj Air India AI has advised its employees to work from home in order to reduce more attendance in office as a preventive measure to stem the coronavirus infection.In view of the directives issued by the Centre and state governmen...

Railways to use its production units to manufacture essential items for treatment of COVID patients: Rly Board.

Railways to use its production units to manufacture essential items for treatment of COVID patients Rly Board....

ADB announces first COVID-19 positive case of staff

The Asian Development Bank ADB today announced the first case of a staff who has tested positive for COVID-19.The staff member was last in the ADB headquarters building in Manila on 11 March 2020. The staff has experienced mild symptoms th...

Battered sterling recovers against dollar, PMI in focus

Britains pound rallied against the dollar and was on the steadier ground versus the euro on Tuesday, winning a respite from a battering in recent days. Sterling, along with most currencies, has seen a massive wave of selling against the U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020