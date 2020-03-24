PM Modi dials Afghan President, conveys Navroz greetings, discusses COVID-19 too

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings of 'Navroz festival' to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a telephonic conversation and also discussed the coronavirus situation in the two countries. In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said: "PM Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani earlier today. Both leaders exchanged Navroz greetings noting that the festival symbolises the shared heritage and cultural linkages between the two countries."

The two leaders also discussed the coronavirus outbreak in the region, said the statement. "PM Modi and President Ghani discussed the evolving situation in the region particularly in the context of the COVID19 pandemic and reaffirmed their commitment to boost cooperation."

Afghanistan, a member of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation, has committed $1 million to the SAARC's emergency COVID-19 fund. Prime Minister Modi on Monday had tweeted to thank President Ashraf Ghani for his country's contribution to the fund set up to fight coronavirus in the region. (ANI)

