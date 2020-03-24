Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang discuss bilateral efforts to combat coronavirus crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and agreed to build further on bilateral efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus. "Discussed with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China our working together in combating COVID19. Agreed to build further on our bilateral efforts in this domain. Exchanged views on the forthcoming #G20 Summit. Global challenges require global cooperation," tweeted Jaishankar.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 492. The coronavirus which started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has so far affected people in about 190 countries globally, with over 14,000 fatalities, among other things, it has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, a shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss at the stock market.

Besides China, the following countries are worst-hit by the global pandemic: As the COVID-19 is unfolding, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the coronavirus will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as 2008 financial crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. (ANI)

