Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang discuss bilateral efforts to combat coronavirus crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and agreed to build further on bilateral efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 17:45 IST
Jaishankar, Chinese FM Wang discuss bilateral efforts to combat coronavirus crisis
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and agreed to build further on bilateral efforts in combating the spread of coronavirus. "Discussed with State Councilor and FM Wang Yi of China our working together in combating COVID19. Agreed to build further on our bilateral efforts in this domain. Exchanged views on the forthcoming #G20 Summit. Global challenges require global cooperation," tweeted Jaishankar.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 492. The coronavirus which started in Wuhan, China in December 2019, has so far affected people in about 190 countries globally, with over 14,000 fatalities, among other things, it has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, a shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss at the stock market.

Besides China, the following countries are worst-hit by the global pandemic: As the COVID-19 is unfolding, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the coronavirus will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as 2008 financial crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Discussions with DRDO on making indigenous ventilators: Health Ministry

Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday said that discussions have been held with the research-related organisations on making available indigenous ventilators which are needed in hospitals in the treatment of COVID19 patients. ...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 811 to 5,560, 63 new deaths - authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 811 on Tuesday, a 17 increase from a day earlier, to a total of 5,560, health authorities said.There were 63 new deaths, the largest increase yet, bringing the countrys to...

Coronavirus: 77 people arrested for violating section 144

As many as 77 people were arrested from west Delhi on Tuesday for allegedly violating section 144 of the CrPC imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, police said. A total of 77 FIRs have also been registered, they said The police said...

Govt waives minimum balance charges for saving accounts; no fee for withdrawal from other bank ATM

Giving relief to citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government on Tuesday removed charges on withdrawal of funds from other bank ATMs and also exempted account holders from maintaining minimum balance. Announcing the initiatives, F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020