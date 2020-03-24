Left Menu
Toll from floods in Iran rises to 12

Iran's death toll from seasonal floods rose to 12 on Tuesday with two people still missing, Iran's Emergency Medical Service said Tuesday, adding that 21 people were injured.

Toll from floods in Iran rises to 12
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], Mar 24 (Sputnik/ANI): Iran's death toll from seasonal floods rose to 12 on Tuesday with two people still missing, Iran's Emergency Medical Service said Tuesday, adding that 21 people were injured. This is up from 11 victims, 17 injured and two missing a day prior.

"According to reports, a total of 21 people have so far been injured in two provinces, two are missing and another 12 have died," the service said in a statement. Springtime floods are common this time of year in Iran due to melting snow and oncoming rain in the mountainous country, but the floods have been increasing in severity in recent years.

Last years' floods killed more than 70 people and caused widespread damage in the countryside. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

G7 officials vow to maintain fiscal, monetary expansion to beat coronavirus

G7 finance ministers and central bank governors on Tuesday pledged to expand fiscal and monetary actions for as long as necessary to restore growth and confidence battered by the coronavirus pandemic.In a statement on Tuesday, the Group of ...

