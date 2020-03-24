Spain registers 6,600 new COVID-19 cases

Madrid (Spain), Mar 24 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the country is nearly 40,000.

The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, adding that the toll has reached 2,696 after increasing by 514 over the past 24 hours. The condition of 2,600 people is assessed as critical. As many as 3,800 patients have recovered. (Sputnik/ANI)

