Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Commission president praised PM Modi for taking early measures to contain coronavirus spread in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission's President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the latter praised the Indian leader for taking early measures to prevent a rapid spread of coronavirus in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:30 IST
European Commission president praised PM Modi for taking early measures to contain coronavirus spread in India
European Commission's President Ursula Von Der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission's President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation during which the latter praised the Indian leader for taking early measures to prevent a rapid spread of coronavirus in India. During her conversation with Prime Minister Modi, the European Commission's President also expressed her appreciation for the assistance rendered to the European citizens in India amid coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, the prime minister expressed condolences over the loss of life in the European Union due to COVID-19. "PM expressed his condolences on the loss of life in the European Union due to COVID19. He emphasized on the need for coordination and cooperation among all countries to fight the pandemic. PM also dwelt on the steps taken by India for containing the spread of Coronavirus infection," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"Ms. Von Der Leyen mentioned that the Prime Minister's leadership in taking early measures has been the key to preventing a rapid spread of the disease in India. She also expressed her appreciation for the assistance rendered to the European citizens in India in this situation," it added. The two leaders discussed the global situation in the context of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Modi emphasized on the need for coordination and cooperation among all countries to fight the pandemic.

The prime minister also dwelt on the steps taken by India for containing the spread of Coronavirus infection. "He emphasized on the need for coordination and cooperation among all countries to fight the pandemic. PM also dwelt on the steps taken by India for containing the spread of Coronavirus infection," it added.

More than 10,000 people have been killed by coronavirus across the European continent. According to India's Health Ministry, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country has reached 509.

Coronavirus, which originated from China's Wuhan city in December, has so far affected people in about 190 countries, with over 14,000 fatalities. It has led to nationwide lockdown in several countries, the shortage of supply of essential goods and has caused huge financial loss at the stock market. The virus epicentre has now shifted to Europe, according to the WHO.

As the COVID-19 is unfolding, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects that the coronavirus will cause a global recession in 2020 that will be as bad as the 2008 financial crisis, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Assam prepared to deal with any eventuality, says

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said the states health department is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. He also urged personnel associated with essential services like civ...

SoftBank held go-private talks with Elliott - FT

SoftBank Group Corp explored an attempt to take itself private over the past week, holding discussions with investors including hedge fund Elliott Management and the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, the Financial Times reported on ...

NY governor sounds alarm over 'astronomical' coronavirus numbers

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned Tuesday of troubling and astronomical numbers in the rate of coronavirus infections in New York, saying they were doubling every three days. Cuomo said the virus could now peak in one of the countrys mo...

BSEB intermediate results 2020: 80.44pc students pass, girls

An estimated 80.44 per cent of the 12,04,834 students passed the class 12 state board examinations in Bihar, the results of which were announced on Tuesday. The girls outshone boys this year in the intermediate results of the Bihar School E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020