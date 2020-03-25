Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunmen attack Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan, killing 11 people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 13:40 IST
Gunmen attack Sikh gurdwara in Afghanistan, killing 11 people

Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in the heart of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 11 worshippers and wounding as many, in one of the deadliest attacks on the minority community in the country, according to a media report. The gunmen attacked the gurdwara in Shor Bazar area at about 07:45 (local time) as 150 worshippers were inside the building. "At least 11 people have been killed and 11 others wounded in attack at Dharamshala, a Sikh worship area in PD1 of Kabul," Tolo News quoted a security source as saying.

"Three attackers are still fighting with security forces and one has been shot. Foreign troops have also responded to the attack on Dharamshala, a Sikh temple in PD1," it said in a tweet. Kabul police said that at least 11 children have been rescued from the gurdwara.

Sikh lawmaker Nardendar Singh Khalisa told reporters close to the scene that up to 150 people were praying inside the gurdwara when it came under attack. "Afghan forces have cleared the first floor of a Sikh worship area in PD1 of Kabul, where suicide bombers are battling security forces," Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian was quoted as saying in the report.

"A number of people have been rescued who were trapped inside the building," he said. The country's main militant group, the Taliban, has denied involvement in the attack.

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said in a statement that the militant group had no link with the attack in Shor Bazar area of Kabul, Khama News agency reported. Sikhs have been the target of attack by Islamist militants before in Afghanistan.

Two years ago, the Islamic State group targeted a Sikh gathering in Afghanistan, killing 19 people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

SAA to suspend all domestic flights from 27 March

South African Airways SAA will suspend all its domestic flights with effect from Friday, 27 March 2020.The decision came after the government announced a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days aimed at combatting the spread of the Coronavirus COV...

HC asks authorities to expeditiously provide Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan with basic amenities like food, medical care and lodging.

HC asks authorities to expeditiously provide Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan with basic amenities like food, medical care and lodging....

India condemns terror attack on gurdwara in Kabul

India on Wednesday strongly condemned the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistans Kabul, saying targeting of a religious place in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak reflects the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers. ...

Coronavirus: Delhi HC directs External Affairs Ministry to ensure welfare, safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan.

Coronavirus Delhi HC directs External Affairs Ministry to ensure welfare, safety of Indian students stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020